Rectangle is rotated clockwise around point so that it maps onto itself. What is the smallest positive angle of rotation that will accomplish this?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Given that = and = , what is the measure of the angle between the terminal sides of these two angles in standard position?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two given angles: \( \angle klh = 120^\circ \) and \( \angle klm = 180^\circ \). These represent the measures of two angles in standard position.
Recall that the angle between the terminal sides of two angles in standard position is the absolute difference between their measures.
Calculate the difference between the two angles using the formula: \( | \theta_1 - \theta_2 | \), where \( \theta_1 = 120^\circ \) and \( \theta_2 = 180^\circ \).
Evaluate the absolute difference: \( |120^\circ - 180^\circ| = | -60^\circ | = 60^\circ \).
Conclude that the measure of the angle between the terminal sides of the two given angles is \( 60^\circ \).
