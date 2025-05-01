If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of to the nearest degree?
If angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point , what is the measure of angle in degrees?
Verified step by step guidance
Understand that an angle in standard position has its vertex at the origin and its initial side along the positive x-axis. The terminal side is the ray that rotates from the initial side to the angle's measure.
Identify the coordinates of the point through which the terminal side passes. Here, the point is (0, 1), which lies on the y-axis above the origin.
Recall that the angle whose terminal side passes through (0, 1) corresponds to the positive y-axis direction. This is a special angle where the terminal side is vertical.
Recognize that the angle formed by the positive x-axis and the positive y-axis is a right angle, which measures 90 degrees.
Conclude that the measure of angle \( ACD \) in degrees is 90 degrees because the terminal side passes through (0, 1), which lies on the positive y-axis.
Given that = and = , what is the measure of the angle between the terminal sides of these two angles in standard position?
Which of the following best describes an angle in standard position in the coordinate plane?
If an angle in standard position intercepts an arc on a circle, and the arc is labeled as AD, what is the measure of arc AD if the angle measures ?
Which of the following is a measure of an angle that is coterminal with a angle?
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the coordinate plane, what is the measure of the angle in degrees?
