If an angle in standard position has its terminal side passing through the point on the unit circle, what is the measure of the angle in ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Angles in Standard Position
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes an angle in standard position in the coordinate plane?
A
Its vertex is at the origin and its initial side lies along the positive -axis.
B
Its vertex is at any point in the plane and its initial side can be in any direction.
C
Its vertex is at the origin and its terminal side lies along the positive -axis.
D
Its vertex is at the origin and its initial side lies along the negative -axis.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of an angle in standard position: it is an angle placed in the coordinate plane such that its vertex is at the origin (0,0).
Understand that the initial side of the angle is fixed along the positive x-axis, which serves as the reference line from which the angle is measured.
The terminal side of the angle can rotate from the initial side, either counterclockwise for positive angles or clockwise for negative angles.
Review the options given and identify which one matches the definition: the vertex must be at the origin, and the initial side must lie along the positive x-axis.
Conclude that the correct description is the one stating: 'Its vertex is at the origin and its initial side lies along the positive x-axis.'
