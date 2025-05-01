Multiple Choice
Given the graphs of and , which of the following points lies on the y-axis and is also on the line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line passing through points and ?
58
views
Given the graphs of and , which of the following points lies on the y-axis and is also on the line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line passing through points and ?
For the topic of graphs of the sine and cosine functions, what is the axis of symmetry for the graph of ?
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
<IMAGE>