Textbook Question
Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin(π/3 x − 3π)
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Determine the amplitude, period, and phase shift of each function. Then graph one period of the function. y = −3 sin(π/3 x − 3π)
Given the graphs of and , which of the following points lies on the y-axis and is also on the line that passes through the point and is parallel to the line passing through points and ?
For the topic of graphs of the sine and cosine functions, what is the axis of symmetry for the graph of ?