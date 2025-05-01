Multiple Choice
For the topic of graphs of the sine and cosine functions, what is the axis of symmetry for the graph of ?
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For the topic of graphs of the sine and cosine functions, what is the axis of symmetry for the graph of ?
Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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Determine an equation of the form y = a cos bx or y = a sin bx, where b > 0, for the given graph. See Example 6.
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