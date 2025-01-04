Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
1:58 minutes
Problem 17c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent a point in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The format is (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle in degrees or radians. Understanding how to interpret these coordinates is essential for converting them to rectangular coordinates.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates
Rectangular Coordinates
Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, express a point in a plane using two perpendicular axes, typically labeled x and y. The coordinates are given in the form (x, y). To convert from polar to rectangular coordinates, the formulas x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ) are used, where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle.
Recommended video:
06:17
Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, are fundamental in converting polar coordinates to rectangular coordinates. The cosine function relates the adjacent side of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, while the sine function relates the opposite side to the hypotenuse. These functions are crucial for calculating the x and y values from the polar coordinates, especially when dealing with angles in degrees or radians.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
