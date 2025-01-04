Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates represent a point in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The format is (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle in degrees or radians. Understanding how to interpret these coordinates is essential for converting them to rectangular coordinates. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Rectangular Coordinates Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, express a point in a plane using two perpendicular axes, typically labeled x and y. The coordinates are given in the form (x, y). To convert from polar to rectangular coordinates, the formulas x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ) are used, where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle. Recommended video: 06:17 06:17 Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular