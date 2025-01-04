Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates represent a point in a plane using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The format is (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle in degrees or radians. Understanding how to interpret these coordinates is essential for converting them to rectangular coordinates. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Rectangular Coordinates Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, express a point in a plane using two values: (x, y). The x-coordinate indicates the horizontal position, while the y-coordinate indicates the vertical position. The conversion from polar to rectangular coordinates involves using the formulas x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ). Recommended video: 06:17 06:17 Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular