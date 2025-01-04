Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
9. Polar Equations
Convert Points Between Polar and Rectangular Coordinates
2:04 minutes
Problem 22c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(4 , 3π/2)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Polar Coordinates
Polar coordinates represent a point in a two-dimensional space using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The format is (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle in radians. Understanding this system is crucial for converting to rectangular coordinates.
Rectangular Coordinates
Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, express a point in a two-dimensional space using two perpendicular axes, typically labeled x and y. The coordinates are given in the form (x, y). Converting from polar to rectangular coordinates involves using the relationships x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ).
Conversion Formulas
To convert polar coordinates to rectangular coordinates, specific trigonometric formulas are applied. For a point given in polar form (r, θ), the conversion is done using x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ). These formulas utilize the angle and the radius to find the corresponding x and y values in the Cartesian plane.
