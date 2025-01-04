Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates Polar coordinates represent a point in a two-dimensional space using a distance from a reference point (the origin) and an angle from a reference direction (usually the positive x-axis). The format is (r, θ), where 'r' is the radial distance and 'θ' is the angle in radians. Understanding this system is crucial for converting to rectangular coordinates. Recommended video: 05:32 05:32 Intro to Polar Coordinates

Rectangular Coordinates Rectangular coordinates, also known as Cartesian coordinates, express a point in a two-dimensional space using two perpendicular axes, typically labeled x and y. The coordinates are given in the form (x, y). Converting from polar to rectangular coordinates involves using the relationships x = r * cos(θ) and y = r * sin(θ). Recommended video: 06:17 06:17 Convert Points from Polar to Rectangular