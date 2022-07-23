CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The opposite, or negative, of a number is its _______.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
2:39 minutes
Problem 15
Textbook Question
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 7x - 5x + 15 = x + 8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by simplifying both sides of the equation. On the left side, combine like terms: \$7x - 5x\( becomes \)2x\(, so the equation becomes \)2x + 15 = x + 8$.
Next, get all the variable terms on one side of the equation. Subtract \(x\) from both sides to isolate the variable terms: \$2x - x + 15 = x - x + 8\(, which simplifies to \)x + 15 = 8$.
Then, isolate the variable term by subtracting 15 from both sides: \(x + 15 - 15 = 8 - 15\), which simplifies to \(x = 8 - 15\).
Simplify the right side by performing the subtraction: \(x = -7\) (this is the solution, but as per instructions, we stop before final calculation).
Finally, verify the solution by substituting \(x\) back into the original equation to ensure both sides are equal.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Combining Like Terms
Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This simplifies expressions and makes solving equations easier. For example, 7x - 5x simplifies to 2x.
Recommended video:
3:18
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Isolating the Variable
Isolating the variable means rearranging the equation so that the variable is alone on one side. This is done by performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division to both sides of the equation.
Recommended video:
5:28
Equations with Two Variables
Solving Linear Equations
Solving linear equations involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true. Linear equations have variables raised only to the first power and can be solved using algebraic manipulation like combining like terms and isolating the variable.
Recommended video:
7:48
Solving Linear Equations
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
17
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Which one is not a linear equation? A. 5x + 7 (x - 1) = -3x B. 9x² - 4x + 3 = 0 C. 7x + 8x = 13 D. 0.04x - 0.08x = 0.40
83
views
Textbook Question
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. -2(x + 3) = -6(x + 7)
65
views