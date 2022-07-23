Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 4(2x + 7) = 2x + 22 + 3(2x + 2)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
1:52 minutes
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 7x + 8 = 1
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Identify the given linear equation: \$7x + 8 = 1$.
Isolate the term containing \(x\) by subtracting 8 from both sides: \$7x + 8 - 8 = 1 - 8\( which simplifies to \)7x = 1 - 8$.
Simplify the right side of the equation: \$7x = -7$.
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 7: \(x = \frac{-7}{7}\).
Simplify the fraction to find the value of \(x\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Linear Equations
A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. It represents a straight line when graphed. Solving a linear equation involves finding the value of the variable that makes the equation true.
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Isolating the Variable
Isolating the variable means manipulating the equation to get the variable alone on one side. This typically involves performing inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division to both sides of the equation to maintain equality.
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Equations with Two Variables
Properties of Equality
Properties of equality state that you can add, subtract, multiply, or divide both sides of an equation by the same nonzero number without changing the equation's solution. These properties are essential for maintaining balance while solving equations.
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