Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
Problem 71c
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 8.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand that a function is constant on an interval if its value does not change throughout that interval. In terms of trigonometric functions, this means the function's derivative is zero over that interval.
Identify the given trigonometric function (e.g., sine, cosine, tangent, or a combination) to analyze its behavior. Since the problem references Example 8, recall the specific function from that example or consider a general approach.
Find the derivative of the function using standard differentiation rules for trigonometric functions. For example, if the function is \(f(x) = \sin x\), then \(f'(x) = \cos x\).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points where the function could be constant: solve \(f'(x) = 0\). These points partition the domain into intervals.
Determine the intervals between these critical points and check if the function's value remains the same throughout any of these intervals. Since trigonometric functions are continuous and periodic, constant intervals typically occur only at isolated points, so identify if any open intervals exist where the function is constant.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all input values (usually x-values) for which the function is defined. Understanding the domain is essential to identify intervals where the function behaves in specific ways, such as being constant or increasing.
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Constant Function Behavior
A function is constant on an interval if its output value does not change for any input within that interval. This means the function’s graph is a horizontal line segment over that interval, and the derivative (if it exists) is zero throughout.
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Open Intervals
An open interval (a, b) includes all points between a and b but excludes the endpoints a and b themselves. Identifying the largest open intervals where a function is constant involves finding maximal stretches without including boundary points where the function might change.
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