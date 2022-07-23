For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
Problem 71b
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function given in the problem. Since the problem references Example 8, recall the specific function from that example or write down the function you need to analyze for decreasing intervals.
Find the first derivative of the function, denoted as \(f'(x)\), because the sign of the derivative tells us where the function is increasing or decreasing.
Set the derivative equal to zero and solve for \(x\) to find critical points: solve \(f'(x) = 0\). These points divide the domain into intervals where the function's behavior may change.
Determine the sign of \(f'(x)\) on each interval between the critical points by choosing test points. If \(f'(x) < 0\) on an interval, then the function is decreasing there.
Write the largest open intervals where \(f'(x) < 0\) as the intervals where the function is decreasing. Express these intervals in interval notation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. Identifying the domain is essential before analyzing behavior like increasing or decreasing intervals, as it restricts where the function can be evaluated.
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Increasing and Decreasing Functions
A function is decreasing on an interval if, as x increases, the function values decrease. Formally, f is decreasing on an interval if for any two points x1 < x2, f(x1) ≥ f(x2). Recognizing these intervals helps understand the function's behavior and graph shape.
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Using the Derivative to Determine Monotonicity
The derivative of a function indicates its rate of change. If the derivative f'(x) is negative over an interval, the function is decreasing there. Finding where f'(x) < 0 helps identify the largest open intervals where the function decreases.
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Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
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Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
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