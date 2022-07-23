Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
2:28 minutes
Problem 75a
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function \( f(x) \) whose increasing intervals you need to determine. The problem refers to Example 8, so first write down the explicit form of the function if given, or recall it from the example.
Find the first derivative of the function, \( f'(x) \), because the sign of the derivative tells us where the function is increasing or decreasing. Use the rules of differentiation appropriate for the function type (polynomial, trigonometric, exponential, etc.).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: solve \( f'(x) = 0 \). These points divide the domain into intervals where the function's behavior (increasing or decreasing) can change.
Determine the sign of \( f'(x) \) on each interval between the critical points by choosing test points in each interval and evaluating \( f'(x) \) at those points. If \( f'(x) > 0 \) on an interval, then \( f(x) \) is increasing there.
Collect all intervals where \( f'(x) > 0 \) and express them as the largest open intervals over which the function is increasing. Remember to consider the domain restrictions of the original function when stating these intervals.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all input values (usually x-values) for which the function is defined. Understanding the domain is essential to identify where the function exists and to analyze its behavior, such as intervals where it increases or decreases.
Recommended video:
3:43
Finding the Domain of an Equation
Increasing Function
A function is increasing on an interval if, for any two points in that interval, the function's value at the larger input is greater than or equal to its value at the smaller input. This concept helps determine where the function rises as the input increases.
Recommended video:
5:57
Graphs of Common Functions
Use of Derivatives to Determine Monotonicity
The derivative of a function indicates its rate of change. If the derivative is positive over an interval, the function is increasing there. Analyzing the sign of the derivative helps find the largest intervals where the function is increasing.
Recommended video:
04:42
Solve Trig Equations Using Identity Substitutions
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
584
views
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
539
views
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.
479
views
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 8.
442
views
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.
560
views
Textbook Question
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 8.
555
views
Textbook Question
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous. See Example 9.
547
views