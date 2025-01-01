Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle The reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always measured as a positive angle and is used to simplify the calculation of trigonometric functions. For angles greater than 180 degrees, the reference angle is found by subtracting the angle from 180 degrees or 360 degrees, depending on the quadrant in which the angle lies.

Quadrants of the Unit Circle The unit circle is divided into four quadrants, each representing a range of angles. The first quadrant (0 to π/2) contains angles where both sine and cosine are positive. The second quadrant (π/2 to π) has positive sine and negative cosine, the third quadrant (π to 3π/2) has both sine and cosine negative, and the fourth quadrant (3π/2 to 2π) has positive cosine and negative sine. Understanding these quadrants is essential for determining the reference angle.