Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle The reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always measured as a positive angle and is used to simplify the calculation of trigonometric functions. For angles in standard position, the reference angle can be found by subtracting or adding multiples of π/2 or π, depending on the quadrant in which the angle lies. Recommended video: 5:31 5:31 Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Angle Measurement Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in trigonometry. To convert between the two, one radian is approximately 57.3 degrees. Understanding how to work with angles in radians is crucial, especially when dealing with angles greater than 2π or less than 0, as is the case with negative angles. Recommended video: 5:31 5:31 Reference Angles on the Unit Circle