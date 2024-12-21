Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Reference Angles
Problem 1.37
Find the reference angle for each angle.
205°
Reference Angle
The reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always measured as a positive angle and is used to simplify the calculation of trigonometric functions. For angles greater than 180°, the reference angle is found by subtracting the angle from 360° or 180°, depending on the quadrant in which the angle lies.
The unit circle is divided into four quadrants, each representing a range of angles. The first quadrant (0° to 90°) contains angles where both sine and cosine are positive. The second quadrant (90° to 180°) has positive sine and negative cosine, the third quadrant (180° to 270°) has both negative sine and cosine, and the fourth quadrant (270° to 360°) has positive cosine and negative sine. Understanding these quadrants is essential for determining the reference angle.
Angle Measurement
Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with degrees being the more common unit in basic trigonometry. A full circle is 360°, and angles can be classified as acute (less than 90°), right (90°), obtuse (between 90° and 180°), and reflex (greater than 180°). Knowing how to convert between degrees and radians is important for solving trigonometric problems, especially when dealing with reference angles.
