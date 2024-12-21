Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Angle The reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always measured as a positive angle and is used to simplify the calculation of trigonometric functions. For angles greater than 180°, the reference angle is found by subtracting the angle from 360° or 180°, depending on the quadrant in which the angle lies. Recommended video: 5:31 5:31 Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Quadrants of the Unit Circle The unit circle is divided into four quadrants, each representing a range of angles. The first quadrant (0° to 90°) contains angles where both sine and cosine are positive. The second quadrant (90° to 180°) has positive sine and negative cosine, the third quadrant (180° to 270°) has both negative sine and cosine, and the fourth quadrant (270° to 360°) has positive cosine and negative sine. Understanding these quadrants is essential for determining the reference angle. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle