Reference Angle The reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of a given angle and the x-axis. It is always measured as a positive angle and is typically between 0 and π/2 radians. For angles greater than 2π, the reference angle helps simplify trigonometric calculations by relating the angle to its equivalent acute angle. Recommended video: 5:31 5:31 Reference Angles on the Unit Circle

Angle Measurement in Radians Angles can be measured in degrees or radians, with radians being the standard unit in trigonometry. One full rotation (360 degrees) is equivalent to 2π radians. Understanding how to convert between these two units is essential for finding reference angles, especially when dealing with angles larger than 2π. Recommended video: 5:04 5:04 Converting between Degrees & Radians