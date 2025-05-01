Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the lengths of the sides opposite and adjacent to are and respectively, what is the value of in degrees?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle and its translated image , which of the following statements is true?
A
The measures of the corresponding angles in and are different.
B
The orientation of changes after translation.
C
The corresponding side lengths of and are equal.
D
The ratios of the side lengths in and are not preserved.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that a translation is a type of rigid transformation that slides a figure without rotating or resizing it.
Understand that because translation does not change the size or shape of a figure, the measures of corresponding angles remain the same.
Recognize that the orientation of the triangle does not change after translation since the figure is only shifted, not flipped or rotated.
Know that corresponding side lengths in the original triangle and its translated image are equal because translation preserves distances.
Conclude that the ratios of side lengths are preserved as well, since the side lengths themselves remain unchanged.
