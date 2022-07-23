Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. g(-2)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
1:17 minutes
Problem 61
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(-1, 3), (4, 7), (0, 6), (2, 2)}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the function ƒ is given as a set of ordered pairs, where the first element in each pair is the input (x-value) and the second element is the output (ƒ(x)).
To find ƒ(2), look for the ordered pair where the first element is 2. Identify the corresponding second element in that pair, which represents ƒ(2).
To find ƒ(-1), look for the ordered pair where the first element is -1. Identify the corresponding second element in that pair, which represents ƒ(-1).
If the input value is not found in the set of ordered pairs, then ƒ at that input is undefined for this function.
Write down the values of ƒ(2) and ƒ(-1) based on the pairs found or state that the value is undefined if the input is not present.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function as a Set of Ordered Pairs
A function can be represented as a set of ordered pairs where each input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value). Understanding this helps in identifying the output value for a given input by locating the pair with the matching first element.
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Evaluating a Function at a Given Input
Evaluating a function at a specific input means finding the output value associated with that input. For a function defined by ordered pairs, this involves searching the set for the pair whose first element matches the input and then reading off the second element.
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Domain and Range of a Function
The domain is the set of all possible input values for a function, while the range is the set of all possible outputs. Knowing the domain helps determine if a function value can be found for a given input, such as checking if 2 or -1 is in the domain before evaluation.
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Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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