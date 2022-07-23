Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(p)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
2:26 minutes
Problem 65
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given function ƒ(x) from the problem statement or example. This function will be used to find the values at specific points.
To find ƒ(2), substitute x = 2 into the function. This means replacing every occurrence of x in the function with 2, resulting in the expression ƒ(2) = function evaluated at 2.
Simplify the expression obtained after substitution by performing all arithmetic operations and applying any trigonometric identities if necessary, but do not calculate the final numeric value yet.
To find ƒ(-1), substitute x = -1 into the function. Replace every x in the function with -1, resulting in the expression ƒ(-1) = function evaluated at -1.
Simplify the expression obtained after substituting x = -1 by performing all arithmetic operations and applying any trigonometric identities if necessary, again without calculating the final numeric value.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Evaluation
Function evaluation involves substituting a given input value into the function's formula to find the corresponding output. For example, to find ƒ(2), replace the variable with 2 and simplify the expression to get the result.
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Understanding Function Notation
Function notation, such as ƒ(x), represents a function named ƒ with input variable x. Recognizing this notation helps in correctly substituting values and interpreting the function's behavior at specific points.
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Handling Negative Inputs in Functions
When evaluating functions at negative inputs like ƒ(-1), it is important to carefully substitute the negative value and apply algebraic rules correctly, especially with powers and signs, to avoid errors in simplification.
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Textbook Question
Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
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Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (a) increasing See Example 8.
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