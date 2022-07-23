Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(⅓)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Functions
1:10 minutes
Problem 62
Textbook Question
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(2, 5), (3, 9), (-1, 11), (5, 3)}
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the function ƒ is given as a set of ordered pairs, where the first element of each pair is the input (x) and the second element is the output (ƒ(x)).
To find ƒ(2), look for the ordered pair where the first element is 2. The second element of that pair will be the value of ƒ(2).
To find ƒ(-1), look for the ordered pair where the first element is -1. The second element of that pair will be the value of ƒ(-1).
Write down the values you found for ƒ(2) and ƒ(-1) explicitly, matching the function's output to the given inputs.
Verify that the inputs 2 and -1 exist in the function's domain (the set of first elements in the ordered pairs) to ensure the function is defined at those points.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Function Notation and Evaluation
Function notation, written as ƒ(x), represents the output value of a function for a given input x. Evaluating ƒ(a) means finding the output corresponding to the input a by locating the pair (a, ƒ(a)) in the function's definition or graph.
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i & j Notation
Set of Ordered Pairs as a Function
A function can be defined as a set of ordered pairs where each input (first element) is paired with exactly one output (second element). Understanding this helps in directly identifying the output values for given inputs by searching the pairs.
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Introduction to Relations and Functions
Domain and Range
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values, while the range is the set of all possible outputs. Knowing the domain ensures that the input values you evaluate, like 2 or -1, are valid inputs for the function.
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
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Textbook Question
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Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(x + 2)
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For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(-1, 3), (4, 7), (0, 6), (2, 2)}
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Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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Textbook Question
Use the graph of y = ƒ(x) to find each function value: (a) ƒ(-2) (b) ƒ(0) (c) ƒ(1) and (d) ƒ(4). See Example 7(d).
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