Degree to Radian Conversion To convert degrees to radians, use the formula: radians = degrees × (π/180). This relationship stems from the definition of a radian, which is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. Understanding this conversion is essential for solving problems that require angle measurements in different units. Recommended video: 5:04 5:04 Converting between Degrees & Radians

Negative Angles Negative angles indicate a rotation in the clockwise direction. In trigonometry, this is important because it affects the position of the terminal side of the angle in the coordinate plane. When converting negative degrees to radians, the same conversion formula applies, but the resulting radian measure will also be negative, reflecting the clockwise rotation. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Coterminal Angles