Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Problem 3.52
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
85.04°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degree and Radian Measures
Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. A full circle is 360 degrees, which is equivalent to 2π radians. Understanding the relationship between these two units is essential for converting angles from one measure to another.
Conversion Formula
To convert degrees to radians, the formula used is: radians = degrees × (π/180). This formula allows for the direct conversion of any angle measured in degrees to its corresponding value in radians, which is crucial for various applications in trigonometry.
Rounding Numbers
Rounding is the process of adjusting a number to a specified degree of accuracy. In this context, when converting degrees to radians, the result may need to be rounded to the nearest thousandth, which involves looking at the digit in the fourth decimal place to determine whether to round up or down.
