Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree and Radian Measures Degrees and radians are two units for measuring angles. A full circle is 360 degrees, which is equivalent to 2π radians. Understanding the relationship between these two units is essential for converting angles from one measure to another. Recommended video: 5:04 5:04 Converting between Degrees & Radians

Conversion Formula To convert degrees to radians, the formula used is: radians = degrees × (π/180). This formula allows for the direct conversion of any angle measured in degrees to its corresponding value in radians, which is crucial for various applications in trigonometry. Recommended video: 6:36 6:36 Quadratic Formula