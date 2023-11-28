Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
1. Measuring Angles
Complementary and Supplementary Angles
Problem 3.51
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
64.29°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degree to Radian Conversion
To convert degrees to radians, use the formula: radians = degrees × (π/180). This relationship arises from the definition of a radian, which is based on the radius of a circle. Understanding this conversion is essential for solving problems that require angle measurements in different units.
Understanding Radians
A radian is a unit of angular measure defined as the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius of the circle. Since there are 2π radians in a full circle (360 degrees), this unit is particularly useful in calculus and higher mathematics, where circular motion and periodic functions are analyzed.
Rounding Numbers
Rounding is the process of adjusting a number to a specified degree of accuracy, often to make it simpler or more understandable. In this context, rounding to the nearest thousandth means keeping three decimal places. This is important for precision in mathematical calculations and ensures that answers are presented in a clear and concise manner.
