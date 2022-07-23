Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree to Radian Conversion To convert degrees to radians, use the formula: radians = degrees × (π/180). This relationship stems from the definition of a radian, which is the angle subtended at the center of a circle by an arc equal in length to the radius. Understanding this conversion is essential for solving problems that require angle measurements in different units. Recommended video: 5:04 5:04 Converting between Degrees & Radians

Understanding Minutes in Angles In angle measurement, degrees can be subdivided into minutes and seconds, where 1 degree equals 60 minutes and 1 minute equals 60 seconds. This means that when converting angles expressed in degrees and minutes to radians, both components must be converted separately before summing them. Recognizing this subdivision is crucial for accurate conversions. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Coterminal Angles