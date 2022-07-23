Factor each polynomial completely. See Example 6. x² - 2x - 15
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Identify the quadratic polynomial to factor: \(x^{2} - 2x - 15\).
Recall that to factor a quadratic of the form \(x^{2} + bx + c\), we look for two numbers that multiply to \(c\) and add to \(b\).
Find two numbers that multiply to \(-15\) and add to \(-2\). Consider the factor pairs of \(-15\): \((1, -15)\), \((-1, 15)\), \((3, -5)\), and \((-3, 5)\).
Determine which pair sums to \(-2\). The pair \((3, -5)\) multiplies to \(-15\) and adds to \(-2\).
Write the factored form using these numbers: \((x + 3)(x - 5)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Factoring Quadratic Polynomials
Factoring quadratic polynomials involves expressing a quadratic expression as a product of two binomials. For a quadratic in the form x² + bx + c, the goal is to find two numbers that multiply to c and add to b. This process simplifies solving equations and analyzing functions.
To factor a quadratic, identify pairs of factors of the constant term (here, -15) that combine to give the middle coefficient (-2). For example, factors of -15 include (1, -15), (-1, 15), (3, -5), and (-3, 5). Selecting the correct pair is essential for accurate factoring.
Once factored, the quadratic can be set equal to zero and solved using the zero product property, which states that if a product of factors equals zero, at least one factor must be zero. This property is fundamental for solving quadratic equations after factoring.