Calculate each term separately: \(a^3 = (2x)^3\), \(3a^2b = 3 \times (2x)^2 \times 5\), \(3ab^2 = 3 \times (2x) \times 5^2\), and \(b^3 = 5^3\).
Write the expanded form by summing all the terms: \((2x)^3 + 3(2x)^2(5) + 3(2x)(5)^2 + 5^3\).
Simplify each term by performing the powers and multiplications, then combine all terms to get the final expanded polynomial.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:
4m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Expansion
Binomial expansion is the process of expanding expressions raised to a power, such as (a + b)³. It involves applying the binomial theorem or using formulas to express the power as a sum of terms involving powers of each component.
The binomial theorem provides a formula to expand expressions of the form (a + b)^n. It uses binomial coefficients, often represented by combinations, to determine the coefficients of each term in the expanded form.
Solving Right Triangles with the Pythagorean Theorem
Algebraic Multiplication of Polynomials
Multiplying polynomials involves distributing each term in one polynomial to every term in the other. For powers like cubes, this means repeated multiplication and combining like terms to simplify the expression.