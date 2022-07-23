Each figure shows an angle θ in standard position with its terminal side intersecting the unit circle. Evaluate the six circular function values of θ.
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Problem 25
Textbook Question
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
cos 7π/4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the angle given is \( \frac{7\pi}{4} \), which is in radians. This angle is located in the fourth quadrant of the unit circle because \( \frac{7\pi}{4} \) is between \( \frac{3\pi}{2} \) and \( 2\pi \).
Recall that the cosine function corresponds to the x-coordinate of a point on the unit circle at the given angle.
Find the reference angle for \( \frac{7\pi}{4} \) by subtracting it from \( 2\pi \): \( 2\pi - \frac{7\pi}{4} = \frac{\pi}{4} \).
Use the known cosine value for the reference angle \( \frac{\pi}{4} \), which is \( \cos \frac{\pi}{4} = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \).
Since cosine is positive in the fourth quadrant, the value of \( \cos \frac{7\pi}{4} \) is the same as \( \cos \frac{\pi}{4} \), so \( \cos \frac{7\pi}{4} = \frac{\sqrt{2}}{2} \).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle and Radian Measure
The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. Angles measured in radians correspond to arc lengths on this circle. Understanding how to locate an angle like 7π/4 radians on the unit circle is essential for finding exact trigonometric values.
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Introduction to the Unit Circle
Cosine Function on the Unit Circle
The cosine of an angle corresponds to the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle at that angle. By identifying the position of 7π/4 on the unit circle, you can determine the exact cosine value by reading the x-coordinate of that point.
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Sine, Cosine, & Tangent on the Unit Circle
Reference Angles and Quadrants
Reference angles help simplify finding trigonometric values by relating any angle to an acute angle in the first quadrant. Knowing the quadrant of 7π/4 (fourth quadrant) allows you to determine the sign of the cosine value, as cosine is positive in the fourth quadrant.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
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