Find each exact function value. See Example 2. cos (―4π/3)
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Trigonometric Functions on the Unit Circle
Problem 31
Textbook Question
Find each exact function value. See Example 2.
tan 5π/6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the tangent function is defined as the ratio of sine to cosine: \(\tan \theta = \frac{\sin \theta}{\cos \theta}\).
Identify the reference angle for \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\). Since \(\frac{5\pi}{6} = \pi - \frac{\pi}{6}\), the reference angle is \(\frac{\pi}{6}\).
Determine the signs of sine and cosine in the second quadrant (where \(\frac{5\pi}{6}\) lies). In the second quadrant, sine is positive and cosine is negative.
Use the known exact values for sine and cosine at the reference angle \(\frac{\pi}{6}\): \(\sin \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{1}{2}\) and \(\cos \frac{\pi}{6} = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}\).
Apply the signs and calculate \(\tan \frac{5\pi}{6} = \frac{\sin \frac{5\pi}{6}}{\cos \frac{5\pi}{6}} = \frac{\sin \frac{\pi}{6}}{-\cos \frac{\pi}{6}} = \frac{\frac{1}{2}}{-\frac{\sqrt{3}}{2}}\). Simplify this expression to find the exact value.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle and Reference Angles
The unit circle is a circle with radius 1 centered at the origin, used to define trigonometric functions for all angles. Reference angles help find the function values by relating any angle to an acute angle in the first quadrant, simplifying calculations.
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Reference Angles on the Unit Circle
Tangent Function Definition
Tangent of an angle in the unit circle is the ratio of the y-coordinate to the x-coordinate (sin θ / cos θ). It can also be understood as the slope of the line formed by the angle, and its sign depends on the quadrant where the angle lies.
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Evaluating Trigonometric Functions at Special Angles
Special angles like π/6, π/4, and π/3 have known exact sine, cosine, and tangent values. Using these known values and the angle’s quadrant, one can determine the exact value of trigonometric functions for angles like 5π/6.
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