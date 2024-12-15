The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of





0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.





a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.

b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.

<IMAGE>





sin 3𝜋/4