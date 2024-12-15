Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Common Values of Sine, Cosine, & Tangent
Problem 1.25a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The unit circle has been divided into eight equal arcs, corresponding to t-values of
0, 𝜋/4, 𝜋/2, 3𝜋/4, 𝜋, 5𝜋/4, 3𝜋/2, 7𝜋/4, and 2𝜋.
a. Use the (x,y) coordinates in the figure to find the value of the trigonometric function.
b. Use periodic properties and your answer from part (a) to find the value of the same trigonometric function at the indicated real number.
<IMAGE>
sin 3𝜋/4
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric representation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of angles measured in radians, allowing for easy calculation of these trigonometric functions.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine and cosine, relate the angles of a triangle to the lengths of its sides. In the context of the unit circle, the sine of an angle is the y-coordinate, while the cosine is the x-coordinate of the corresponding point on the circle. Understanding these functions is crucial for solving problems involving angles and their relationships in various contexts, including periodic properties.
Periodic Properties
Periodic properties refer to the repeating nature of trigonometric functions. For example, the sine and cosine functions have a period of 2π, meaning their values repeat every 2π radians. This property allows us to find the values of trigonometric functions for angles greater than 2π or less than 0 by adding or subtracting multiples of 2π, which is essential for evaluating functions at various angles.
