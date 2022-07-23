Textbook Question
Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°
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Find the measure of (a) the complement and (b) the supplement of an angle with the given measure. See Examples 1 and 3. 54°
Find the complement & supplement of a 45° angle.
Complement: ____
Supplement: ____
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
39°
Convert each degree measure to radians. If applicable, round to the nearest thousandth. See Example 1(c).
42.5°