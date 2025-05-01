A triangle
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Which formula is used to find the area of a triangle when two sides and the included angle are known (SAS case)?
Watch next
Master Calculating Area of SAS Triangles with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A triangle
Given triangle QRS with sides and enclosing angle , what is the formula for the area of triangle QRS?
Which triangle's area can be calculated using the trigonometric area formula ?
Given triangle DEF with sides and and included angle , what is the formula for its area?
Given a triangle with an included angle of and a side of length feet adjacent to the angle, if the area of the triangle is square feet, what is the length of the base adjacent to the angle?
Given a circle with a radius of units and a central angle of , what is the area of the sector that is not shaded if the shaded sector corresponds to the given central angle? Choose the closest value.
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations