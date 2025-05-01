Given triangle QRS with sides = units, = units, and the included angle = , what is the area of triangle QRS?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given triangle QRS with sides and enclosing angle , what is the formula for the area of triangle QRS?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the area of a triangle can be found using the formula involving two sides and the included angle: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times \text{side}_1 \times \text{side}_2 \times \sin(\text{included angle})\).
Identify the two sides enclosing the angle \(S\) in triangle \(QRS\). These sides are given as \(q\) and \(r\).
Recognize that the included angle between sides \(q\) and \(r\) is angle \(S\).
Substitute the known sides and angle into the area formula: \(\text{Area} = \frac{1}{2} \times q \times r \times \sin(S)\).
Note that using \(\cos(S)\) or \(\tan(S)\) instead of \(\sin(S)\) in this formula would not correctly represent the area of the triangle.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Which triangle's area can be calculated using the trigonometric area formula ?
Multiple Choice
A triangle
Multiple Choice
Which triangle's area can be calculated using the trigonometric area formula ?
Multiple Choice
Which formula is used to find the area of a triangle when two sides and the included angle are known (SAS case)?
Multiple Choice
Given triangle DEF with sides and and included angle , what is the formula for its area?
