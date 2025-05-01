Given the polar curves and , what is the area of the region that lies inside both curves?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Area of SAS & ASA Triangles
Multiple Choice
A triangle
A B C has sides and with included angle . If a sector of a circle with radius and central angle is drawn such that the triangle is inscribed within the sector and the region outside the triangle but inside the sector is shaded, what is the area of the sector that is not shaded?
A
The area is
B
The area is
C
The area is
D
The area is
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given elements: a triangle ABC with sides \(a\) and \(b\) enclosing an angle \(C\), and a sector of a circle with radius \(r\) and central angle \(C\) that contains the triangle inside it.
Recall the formula for the area of the sector of a circle: \(\text{Area}_{\text{sector}} = \frac{r^{2} C}{2}\), where \(C\) is in radians.
Recall the formula for the area of triangle ABC using two sides and the included angle: \(\text{Area}_{\triangle} = \frac{1}{2} a b \sin(C)\).
Since the triangle is inscribed inside the sector, the shaded region is the part of the sector outside the triangle. The problem asks for the area of the sector that is not shaded, which means the area of the triangle itself.
The correct expression for the area of the sector that is not shaded can be derived by considering the difference between the sector area and the shaded region, leading to the formula \(\frac{(a b - r^{2})}{2} \sin(C)\).
