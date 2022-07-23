Multiple Choice
Using sum and difference identities, what is the exact value of ?
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° + θ)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos 105° (Hint: 105° = 60° + 45°)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos π/12
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos (-7π/12)