Textbook Question
Use the following conditions to solve Exercises 1–4:4 𝝅sin α = ----- , ------- < α < 𝝅5 25 𝝅cos β = ------ , 0 < β < ------13 2Find the exact value of each of the following.cos (α + β)
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, tell why. See Example 4. cos(30° + 60°) = cos 30° + cos 60°
Use the identities for the cosine of a sum or difference to write each expression as a trigonometric function of θ alone.
cos(90° + θ)
Find the exact value of each expression. (Do not use a calculator.)
cos(-15°)