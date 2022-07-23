Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 13 + (-4)
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Recognize that the problem involves adding a positive number and a negative number, which is equivalent to subtraction.
Rewrite the expression \$13 + (-4)\( as \)13 - 4$ to simplify the operation.
Subtract the smaller number from the larger number: calculate \$13 - 4$.
Determine the sign of the result based on the larger absolute value; since 13 is positive and greater than 4, the result will be positive.
Write the final expression for the sum or difference as the positive result obtained from the subtraction.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Integer Addition and Subtraction
This concept involves combining positive and negative whole numbers. Adding a negative number is equivalent to subtracting its absolute value, so 13 + (-4) means moving 4 units left from 13 on the number line.
A number line visually represents integers and their operations. Positive numbers lie to the right of zero, negatives to the left, and addition or subtraction corresponds to moving right or left, helping to understand sums like 13 + (-4).
Understanding that addition is commutative and associative helps simplify calculations. Recognizing that adding a negative number is the same as subtracting aids in correctly evaluating expressions such as 13 + (-4).