Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.