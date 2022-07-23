Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3. cos θ > 0 , sec θ > 0
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
1:56 minutes
Problem 45a
Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is possible or impossible. a. sec θ = ―2/3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of secant: \(\sec \theta = \frac{1}{\cos \theta}\). This means that \(\sec \theta\) is the reciprocal of \(\cos \theta\).
Since \(\cos \theta\) ranges between \(-1\) and \(1\) for all real values of \(\theta\), the values of \(\sec \theta\) must satisfy \(|\sec \theta| \geq 1\) or be undefined where \(\cos \theta = 0\).
Check the given value \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2}{3}\). The absolute value is \(\left| -\frac{2}{3} \right| = \frac{2}{3}\), which is less than 1.
Because \(|\sec \theta|\) must be greater than or equal to 1, \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2}{3}\) is not possible for any real angle \(\theta\).
Therefore, the statement \(\sec \theta = -\frac{2}{3}\) is impossible.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
0 Comments
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Definition and Range of Secant Function
The secant function, sec θ, is defined as the reciprocal of the cosine function: sec θ = 1/cos θ. Since cosine values range between -1 and 1, secant values are either greater than or equal to 1 or less than or equal to -1. Values between -1 and 1 are not possible for sec θ.
Recommended video:
Reciprocal Relationship Between Secant and Cosine
Because sec θ = 1/cos θ, if sec θ is given, the corresponding cosine value can be found by taking its reciprocal. This relationship helps determine if a given secant value is possible by checking if the reciprocal lies within the cosine function's valid range.
Recommended video:
Determining Possibility of Trigonometric Values
To determine if a trigonometric value is possible, compare it against the function's range. For sec θ, values must satisfy |sec θ| ≥ 1. If a given value falls outside this range, it is impossible for any angle θ to produce that value.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Videos
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1148
views
Textbook Question
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = ―√5 , and θ is in quadrant II
753
views
Textbook Question
Give all six trigonometric function values for each angle θ . Rationalize denominators when applicable.
sec θ = 5/4 , and θ is in quadrant IV
767
views
Textbook Question
Identify the quadrant (or possible quadrants) of an angle θ that satisfies the given conditions. See Example 3.
tan θ < 0 , cos θ < 0
1240
views
Textbook Question
Solve each problem. See Examples 3 and 4. The figure to the right indicates that the equation of a line passing through the point (a, 0) and making an angle θ with the x-axis is y = (tan θ) (x - a). Find an equation of the line passing through the point (5, 0) that makes an angle of 15° with the x-axis.
744
views