Even-Odd Identities Even-odd identities in trigonometry describe how the cosine and sine functions behave with negative angles. Specifically, the cosine function is even, meaning that cos(-θ) = cos(θ). This property allows us to simplify expressions involving negative angles by replacing them with their positive counterparts. Recommended video: 06:19 06:19 Even and Odd Identities

Trigonometric Values of Common Angles Understanding the trigonometric values of common angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, is essential for solving trigonometric problems. These values are often used in conjunction with identities to simplify expressions and find equivalent forms, making it easier to match expressions from different columns. Recommended video: 3:47 3:47 Introduction to Common Polar Equations