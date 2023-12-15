Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.26a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos(-55°)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Even-Odd Identities
Even-odd identities in trigonometry describe how the cosine and sine functions behave with negative angles. Specifically, the cosine function is even, meaning that cos(-θ) = cos(θ). This property allows us to simplify expressions involving negative angles by replacing them with their positive counterparts.
Trigonometric Values of Common Angles
Understanding the trigonometric values of common angles, such as 0°, 30°, 45°, 60°, and 90°, is essential for solving trigonometric problems. These values are often used in conjunction with identities to simplify expressions and find equivalent forms, making it easier to match expressions from different columns.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that hold true for all values of the variable where both sides are defined. They include fundamental identities like the Pythagorean identity, reciprocal identities, and co-function identities. These identities are crucial for transforming and simplifying trigonometric expressions, allowing for the identification of equivalent expressions.
