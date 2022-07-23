Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate angles to the ratios of sides in right triangles. In this question, the sine function is used, which is defined as the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. Understanding how these functions behave and their properties is essential for manipulating expressions involving them. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Common Denominator When performing operations with fractions, finding a common denominator is crucial for combining them. In this case, the two fractions have different denominators: (sin α - 1) and (sin α + 1). To simplify the expression, one must find a common denominator, which is the product of the two denominators, allowing for the combination of the fractions into a single expression. Recommended video: 2:58 2:58 Rationalizing Denominators