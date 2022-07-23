Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.22b
Textbook Question
Perform each indicated operation and simplify the result so that there are no quotients.
1/( sin α - 1) - 1/(sin α + 1)
Identify a common denominator for the two fractions. The common denominator is \((\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)\).
Rewrite each fraction with the common denominator: \(\frac{1}{\sin \alpha - 1} = \frac{\sin \alpha + 1}{(\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)}\) and \(\frac{1}{\sin \alpha + 1} = \frac{\sin \alpha - 1}{(\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)}\).
Subtract the two fractions: \(\frac{\sin \alpha + 1}{(\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)} - \frac{\sin \alpha - 1}{(\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)}\).
Combine the numerators over the common denominator: \(\frac{(\sin \alpha + 1) - (\sin \alpha - 1)}{(\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)}\).
Simplify the numerator: \((\sin \alpha + 1) - (\sin \alpha - 1) = 2\), resulting in \(\frac{2}{(\sin \alpha - 1)(\sin \alpha + 1)}\).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Functions
Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and tangent, relate angles to the ratios of sides in right triangles. In this question, the sine function is used, which is defined as the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. Understanding how these functions behave and their properties is essential for manipulating expressions involving them.
Common Denominator
When performing operations with fractions, finding a common denominator is crucial for combining them. In this case, the two fractions have different denominators: (sin α - 1) and (sin α + 1). To simplify the expression, one must find a common denominator, which is the product of the two denominators, allowing for the combination of the fractions into a single expression.
Simplification of Expressions
Simplification involves reducing an expression to its simplest form, often by eliminating common factors or combining like terms. In this problem, after finding a common denominator and combining the fractions, further simplification may involve factoring or canceling terms. This process is essential to ensure the final result is presented without quotients, as specified in the question.
