Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and double angle identities, which can help relate different angles and their corresponding trigonometric values. Recommended video: 5:32 5:32 Fundamental Trigonometric Identities

Angle Sum and Difference Identities The angle sum and difference identities express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum or difference of two angles in terms of the sine and cosine of the individual angles. For example, cos(a ± b) = cos(a)cos(b) ∓ sin(a)sin(b). These identities are particularly useful for calculating the cosine of angles that are not standard angles, such as 75°, by breaking them down into sums or differences of known angles. Recommended video: 2:25 2:25 Verifying Identities with Sum and Difference Formulas