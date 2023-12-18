Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations
Introduction to Trigonometric Identities
Problem 5.22a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
For each expression in Column I, use an identity to choose an expression from Column II with the same value. Choices may be used once, more than once, or not at all.
cos 75°
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trigonometric Identities
Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and double angle identities, which can help relate different angles and their corresponding trigonometric values.
Angle Sum and Difference Identities
The angle sum and difference identities express the sine, cosine, and tangent of the sum or difference of two angles in terms of the sine and cosine of the individual angles. For example, cos(a ± b) = cos(a)cos(b) ∓ sin(a)sin(b). These identities are particularly useful for calculating the cosine of angles that are not standard angles, such as 75°, by breaking them down into sums or differences of known angles.
Reference Angles
Reference angles are the acute angles formed by the terminal side of an angle and the x-axis. They help in determining the values of trigonometric functions for angles greater than 90° or less than 0°. Understanding reference angles is crucial for evaluating trigonometric functions in different quadrants and can simplify the process of finding equivalent expressions for angles like 75°.
