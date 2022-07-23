Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities Trigonometric identities are equations that involve trigonometric functions and are true for all values of the variables involved. They are essential for simplifying expressions and solving trigonometric equations. Common identities include the Pythagorean identities, angle sum and difference identities, and double angle identities, which can help relate different angles and their sine, cosine, and tangent values.

Reference Angles A reference angle is the acute angle formed by the terminal side of an angle in standard position and the x-axis. For angles greater than 180° or less than 0°, the reference angle helps determine the sine and cosine values by relating them to angles in the first quadrant. For example, the reference angle for 300° is 60°, which allows us to find sin 300° using the known value of sin 60°.