Graph each function over a one-period interval.
y = -2 cos x
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the amplitude of this motion?
An object in simple harmonic motion has position function s(t), in inches, from an equilibrium point, as follows, where t is time in seconds.
𝒮(t) = 5 cos 2t
What is the frequency?
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = sin (x + π/4) is obtained by shifting the graph of y = sin x ______ unit(s) to the ________ (right/left).
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of y = 4 sin x is obtained by stretching the graph of y = sin x vertically by a factor of ________.