Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 16
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. 10 ≤ 2x + 4 ≤ 16
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 5
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 2(x - 8) = 3x - 16
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. -4 (2x - 6) + 8x = 5x + 24 + x