Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -5 < 5 + 2x < 11
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
0. Review of College Algebra
Solving Linear Equations
3:46 minutes
Problem 25
Textbook Question
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3.
5/6x - 2x + 4/3 = 5/3
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, rewrite the equation clearly: \(\frac{5}{6}x - 2x + \frac{4}{3} = \frac{5}{3}\).
Identify the variable terms and constant terms. Combine the terms with \(x\): \(\frac{5}{6}x - 2x\).
To combine the \(x\) terms, express \$2x$ as a fraction with denominator 6: \(2x = \frac{12}{6}x\). Then, \(\frac{5}{6}x - \frac{12}{6}x = \left(\frac{5}{6} - \frac{12}{6}\right)x = -\frac{7}{6}x\).
Rewrite the equation as \(-\frac{7}{6}x + \frac{4}{3} = \frac{5}{3}\). Next, isolate the \(x\) term by subtracting \(\frac{4}{3}\) from both sides: \(-\frac{7}{6}x = \frac{5}{3} - \frac{4}{3}\).
Simplify the right side and then solve for \(x\) by multiplying both sides by the reciprocal of \(-\frac{7}{6}\), which is \(-\frac{6}{7}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Solving Linear Equations
A linear equation is an algebraic equation in which each term is either a constant or the product of a constant and a single variable. Solving such equations involves isolating the variable on one side to find its value. Techniques include combining like terms, using the distributive property, and performing inverse operations.
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Working with Fractions in Equations
When equations contain fractions, it is important to find a common denominator to combine terms or clear fractions by multiplying both sides by the least common denominator (LCD). This simplifies the equation and makes it easier to isolate the variable without dealing with complex fractional expressions.
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Combining Like Terms
Combining like terms means adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. This step simplifies the equation by reducing the number of terms, making it easier to solve. For example, terms with x can be combined separately from constant terms.
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