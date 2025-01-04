Table of contents
10. Parametric Equations
Graphing Parametric Equations
3:25 minutes
Problem 8.30
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parametric Equations
Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate and interpret these equations is crucial for graphing the curve.
Graphing Parametric Curves
Graphing parametric curves involves plotting points defined by the parametric equations over a specified range of the parameter. For the given equations x = 2 cos t and y = 2 sin t, as t varies from 0 to 2π, the points trace out a circle. Familiarity with the unit circle and the behavior of sine and cosine functions aids in visualizing the resulting graph.
Rectangular Equation
A rectangular equation eliminates the parameter by expressing the relationship between x and y directly. For the given parametric equations, using the identities cos²(t) + sin²(t) = 1 allows us to derive the rectangular equation x² + y² = 4. This transformation is essential for understanding the geometric properties of the curve in Cartesian coordinates.
