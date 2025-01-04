Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate and interpret these equations is crucial for graphing the curve. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Graphing Parametric Curves Graphing parametric curves involves plotting points defined by the parametric equations over a specified range of the parameter. For the given equations x = 2 cos t and y = 2 sin t, as t varies from 0 to 2π, the points trace out a circle. Familiarity with the unit circle and the behavior of sine and cosine functions aids in visualizing the resulting graph. Recommended video: 04:47 04:47 Introduction to Parametric Equations