Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a variable, typically denoted as 't'. In this case, x and y are defined in terms of the parameter t, allowing for the representation of curves that may not be easily described by a single equation. Understanding how to manipulate and graph these equations is essential for visualizing the curve they represent. Recommended video: 08:02 08:02 Parameterizing Equations

Graphing Techniques Graphing techniques involve plotting points on a coordinate system based on the values derived from the parametric equations. For the given equations, x = 4 sin t and y = 3 cos t, one would calculate the values of x and y for various t values within the specified range [0, 2π]. This process helps in visualizing the shape and behavior of the curve, which in this case represents an ellipse. Recommended video: 4:08 4:08 Graphing Intercepts