Beginning & Intermediate Algebra
(y−2)(3y−4)\left(y-2\right)\left(3y-4\right)(y−2)(3y−4)
(3y+2)(y−4)\left(3y+2\right)\left(y-4\right)(3y+2)(y−4)
(3y−2)(y−4)\left(3y-2\right)\left(y-4\right)(3y−2)(y−4)
(y−4)(3y+2)\left(y-4\right)\left(3y+2\right)(y−4)(3y+2)
Factor completely.
2x2+9x+92x^2+9x+9
−6x2+17x+3-6x^2+17x+3
Factor the following polynomial
6x3+9x2−15x6x^3+9x^2-15x
2x2+7xy+3y22x^2+7xy+3y^2
Factor the following using trial and error.
8a2−22a+158a^2-22a+15
15a2+25a−4015a^2+25a-40